JOE Price Down 13.7% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. JOE has a market capitalization of $290.32 million and $16.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 116,663,023 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

