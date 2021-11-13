John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.90

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $45.53. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 19,424 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.