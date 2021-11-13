Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,966.70

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $76,966.70 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

