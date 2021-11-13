JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,770,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,217,000 after purchasing an additional 337,646 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

