Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.37 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,764,202 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.37. The stock has a market cap of £399.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.