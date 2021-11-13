Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

