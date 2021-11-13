Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $718,736.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00073229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.07 or 0.07205211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.71 or 0.99847077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

