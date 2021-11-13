JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $188.76 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $188.76 million and $257.98 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

