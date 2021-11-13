K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$8.12. 325,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,794. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

