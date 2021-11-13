Kalmar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $252,428.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $252,428.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalmar has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,762 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

