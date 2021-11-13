Kava Hits Market Cap of $567.24 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $567.24 million and $84.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00008724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00498444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00080467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 150,627,845 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.