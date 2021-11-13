Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00500166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

