KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Achieves Market Cap of $23.13 Million

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and $3.29 million worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars.

