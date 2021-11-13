Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $449.91 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Keep Network has a market cap of $449.91 million and $63.68 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

