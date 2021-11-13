Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 358.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.