Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 412.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KW stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.