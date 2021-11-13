KickToken [new] Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.