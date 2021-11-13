Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 81.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 297.7% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00074070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00097708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.21 or 0.07175616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,462.94 or 1.00268819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

