Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.94 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

