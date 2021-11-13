Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Kirkland’s worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

