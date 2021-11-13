Kleros Price Tops $0.13 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Kleros has a market cap of $78.82 million and $2.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.74 or 0.00449094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

