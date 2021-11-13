KOK Price Reaches $2.94 (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $316.09 million and $4.90 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

