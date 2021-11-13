Komodo Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $130.24 million and $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00315124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00154623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00103220 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,738,444 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

