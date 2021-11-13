Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

NYSE KTB opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

