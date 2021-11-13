Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $418.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.