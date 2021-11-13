Krios Trading 337.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 347% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Krios has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Krios has traded 337.4% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004320 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.15 or 0.00296683 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008043 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.26 or 0.00725421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.