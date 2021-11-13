Kryll (KRL) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $104.51 million and $10.75 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

