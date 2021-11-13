KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

