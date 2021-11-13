KUN Achieves Market Cap of $52,994.91 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. KUN has a market cap of $52,994.91 and approximately $3,293.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $26.50 or 0.00041309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,539,797.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79274739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.07200319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.08 or 0.99440974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.