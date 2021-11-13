Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $518,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

