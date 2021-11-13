KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0049 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 350.7% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,721.13 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00304699 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008063 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.53 or 0.00759453 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

