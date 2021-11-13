LABS Group Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and $1.18 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

