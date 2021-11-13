Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 163.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 554.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $163.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

