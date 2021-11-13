Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LRMR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $11.41. 62,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

