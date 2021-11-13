Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Lawson Products worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LAWS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

