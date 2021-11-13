LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Achieves $30.60 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $678,693.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

