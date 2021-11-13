Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,831,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.