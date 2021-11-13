Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,477.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $45,477.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

