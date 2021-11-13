Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 3,037,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Leap Therapeutics worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

