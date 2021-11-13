Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.81% of Leggett & Platt worth $124,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

