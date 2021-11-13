Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.