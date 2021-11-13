LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of LendingTree worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Shares of TREE opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.00. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

