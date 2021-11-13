Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post sales of $387.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period.

LESL stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

