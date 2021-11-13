Levolution Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72,092.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $72,092.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,552,775 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

