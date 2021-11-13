Lido DAO Token Price Tops $5.13 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00007921 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $125.82 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 4,016.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78558086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00071443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.17 or 0.07166976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,565.33 or 0.99745862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

