Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Volume of $157,916.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $157,916.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00395033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

