Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($340.48).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €294.25 ($346.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €267.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €255.78. Linde has a twelve month low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a twelve month high of €291.55 ($343.00). The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

