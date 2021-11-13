Liquity Market Cap Hits $166.84 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.39 or 0.00020763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $166.84 million and approximately $220,779.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00073126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.25 or 0.07167399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.04 or 0.99618818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,452 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.