Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 17% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $138,646.60 and approximately $60.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,710.99 or 1.01585829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,135.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.89 or 0.00596566 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.