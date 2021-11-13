Litentry (LIT) Price Tops $4.81 on Exchanges

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $131.04 million and $19.67 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00007423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litentry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,267,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.